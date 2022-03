Cine sunt luptătorii cu viziuni neonaziste din batalionul Azov. SUA au vrut să-i declare „organizație teroristă”, Rusia îi folosește ca pretext pentru război

March 14, 2020, Kiev, Ukraine: Veterans of the volunteer battalion 'Azov' attend a rally marking the Volunteer Day, in honor of fighters joined the Ukrainian armed forces at a military conflict in the Eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, on 14 March 2020. Ukrainian government adopted a series of decisions to prevent the spread of the the COVID-19 coronavirus. From 12 March 2020 Ukraine introduce quarantine in educational institutions for three weeks and also banning any mass events with more than 200 people. Ukraine will close the border for foreigners in 48 hours for two weeks due the situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus spread in the world, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said on March 13, 2020.,Image: 506322994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia