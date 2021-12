epa09655641 Firefighters and coast guards shift body bags of victims after a passenger ferry caught fire near the southern rural town of Jhalakathi, south of Dhaka in Bangladesh, 24 December 2021. At least 36 people died after a ferry caught fire on the Sugandha River in southern Bangladesh near Jhalakathi Sadar upazila early Friday in Bangladesh, according to Police and Fire service. EPA-EFE/STR