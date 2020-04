epa02324126 A photograph made available 09 September 2010 shows a teacher instructing students in English in a school at the border town of Jendema, Pujehun, Sierra Leone 06 September 2010. West Africa's academic year 2010/11 began this week. September 8th is globally recognised as International Literacy day. lliteracy rates in West Africa are the highest in the world, cramping development and weakening citizens' power to effect socio-economic and political change, say education agencies, who are calling on governments and donors to establish literacy and education efforts. Sixty-five million West African adults, 40 percent of the adult population, cannot read or write according to recent studies. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO