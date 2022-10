Princess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry British Royal Family at Trooping the Colour Queen Elizabeth, The Prince of Wales Charles, The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte , Prince Andrew and Princess Anne in London, United Kingdom, trooping the colour , The annual trooping the color is to honor the Queens official birthday. London, UK, on June 09, 2018.,Image: 374293644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no