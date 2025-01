High view over the city of Bucharest seen from the high observation deck of the former observation tower of the firemen (Foisorul de Foc), during the inauguration of the National Museum of Firemen, following the completion of the tower's consolidation and modernization process, on the occasion of Firemen's Day in Romania. Inauguration of the National Museum of Firemen, Bucharest, Romania,Image: 907438696, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no