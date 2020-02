epa00941404 Alta McGovern brings to the stage the envelope for Worst Actor along with a toilet seat cover in her dress and toilet paper on her shoe during the Golden Raspberry Awards held it's 27th annual ceremony on the eve of the Oscars at the Ivar Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Saturday 24 February 2007. She delivered the winner envelope to presenters Rebecca Marcotte and Kelie McIver. The ceremony dis-honors all the worst that Hollywood has to offer. Basic Instinct 2, or as they referred to it throughout the night as "Basically, It Stinks, Too" won the honor of Worst Picture. The Wayans Brothers share the title of Worst Actor. Sharon Stone also won for Worst Actress. M. Night Shyamalan won Worst Supporting Actor and Carmen Electra won for Worst Supporting Actress. EPA/Jamie Rector