epa08174273 A man writes on a large board as fans gather at LA Live entertainment complex, across the street from the Staples Center - home of the Los Angeles Lakers - to pay their respects for late former Lakers player Kobe Bryant, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 January 2020. According to media reports, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, USA on 26 January 2020. He was 41. His daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people also died in the crash. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT