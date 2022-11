Astronomers Discover Closest Black Hole To Earth Astronomers using the International Gemini Observatory, operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, have discovered the closest-known black hole to Earth. This is the first unambiguous detection of a dormant stellar-mass black hole in the Milky Way. Its close proximity to Earth, a mere 1600 light-years away, offers an intriguing target of study to advance our understanding of the evolution of binary systems. -PICTURED: General View (Astronomers Discover Closest Black Hole To Earth) -LOCATION: Space Space -DATE: 3 Nov 2022 -CREDIT: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com,Image: 735311010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: General View (Astronomers Discover Closest Black Hole To Earth)