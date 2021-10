***Embargoed until 00.01 bst on Wednesday/19.01 et*** Life reconstruction of P. milnerae gen. et sp. nov. among the fissures of Pant-y-ffynnon and three individuals of the rhynchocephalian lepidosaur Clevosaurus cambrica during the Late Triassic. See SWNS story SWNNdino; Meet T Rex's long lost ancestor that lived 215 million years ago - in Wales. The little Welsh dragon, diminutive Pendraig milnerae was the apex predator of its day. The chicken sized creature is Britain's oldest meat eating dinosaur and its name is Welsh for 'Chief Dragon'. Pendraig measured three foot three inches from beak to tail - and was one of the first theropods.,Image: 636734581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia