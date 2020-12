Probleme la Spitalul Militar Central, după ce un pacient a devenit pozitiv la COVID după 26 de zile și e în stare gravă, intubat

Intensive care of Albert Schweitzer hospital on Christmas Day, in Dordrecht, Netherlands, on December 25, 2020. Number of corona patients in intensive care slightly increased In the last 24 hours, 317 corona patients were admitted to hospital and 41 in an intensive care ward, reports the National Coordination Center Patient Distribution. The total IC occupancy is now 593, three more than on Thursday. The number of corona patients in a normal hospital ward is now 1,704, eight less than the day before. The total hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients in the Netherlands is 2,297 on Friday, 5 less than the previous day.,Image: 579171856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Netherlands and Germany Out, Model Release: no