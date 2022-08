epa09921719 A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian serviceman on guard in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 May 2022. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is under control of the Russian National Guard, the Ukrainian military that guarded the facility handed over their weapons and were released on 09 March according to Andriy Shevchik, head of the Enerhodar city administration. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY