De Mihai Toma,

  • Cazul Gobert a determinat Liga Profesionistă Nord-Americană să suspende pe termen nelimitat meciurile din NBA.
  • Francezul a fost descoperit cu coronavirus miercuri, 11 martie. Cu doar două zile înainte, baschetbalistul se ținea de glume: la finalul unei conferințe de presă, a atins toate microfoanele și reportofoanele jurnaliștilor.
  • În plus, dee când s-a declanșat criza Covid-19, Gobert era nepăsător față de colegii săi, pe care îi atingea ostentativ în vestiar. La fel proceda și cu obiectele care aparțineau acestora.
  • Joi, Donovan Mitchell, coleg al lui Gobert, a devenit al doilea jucător al echipei testat pozitiv la noul virus!

După ce a fost depistat pozitiv, Gobert și-a cerut scuze pentru gesturile sale inconștiente.

”Mitchell este extrem de supărat din cauza situației și a purtării copilărești a lui cu Gobert”, au spus surse din interiorul echipei Utaj Jazz pentru SI.com.

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Iar într-o postare pe Instagram, Mitchell a spus că ”sper ca oamenii să realizeze că trebuie să se comporte responsabil atât pentru propria sănătate, cât și pentru starea de bine a celor din jurul lor”.

De joi, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards și Toronto Raptors – echipe care au jucat recent împotriva lui Jazz – sunt cu totul auto-carantină de 14 zile.

