- Cazul Gobert a determinat Liga Profesionistă Nord-Americană să suspende pe termen nelimitat meciurile din NBA.
- Francezul a fost descoperit cu coronavirus miercuri, 11 martie. Cu doar două zile înainte, baschetbalistul se ținea de glume: la finalul unei conferințe de presă, a atins toate microfoanele și reportofoanele jurnaliștilor.
- În plus, dee când s-a declanșat criza Covid-19, Gobert era nepăsător față de colegii săi, pe care îi atingea ostentativ în vestiar. La fel proceda și cu obiectele care aparțineau acestora.
- Joi, Donovan Mitchell, coleg al lui Gobert, a devenit al doilea jucător al echipei testat pozitiv la noul virus!
După ce a fost depistat pozitiv, Gobert și-a cerut scuze pentru gesturile sale inconștiente.
Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room.— Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) March 12, 2020
Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspendedpic.twitter.com/A22U5AgmBi
”Mitchell este extrem de supărat din cauza situației și a purtării copilărești a lui cu Gobert”, au spus surse din interiorul echipei Utaj Jazz pentru SI.com.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Iar într-o postare pe Instagram, Mitchell a spus că ”sper ca oamenii să realizeze că trebuie să se comporte responsabil atât pentru propria sănătate, cât și pentru starea de bine a celor din jurul lor”.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️?
De joi, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards și Toronto Raptors – echipe care au jucat recent împotriva lui Jazz – sunt cu totul auto-carantină de 14 zile.
