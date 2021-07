(L-R) Romania's Cosmin Pascari, Romania's Stefan Berariu, Romania's Mugurel Vasile Semciuc and Romania's Mihaita Tiganescu compete in the men's four heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.,Image: 623043661, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia