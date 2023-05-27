„După ce începi cu operațiile, nu te poți mulțumi doar cu una sau două; mereu tânjești după mai mult și mai mult”, a declarat Blanco, a cărui obsesie pentru megastarul american a început când avea 15 ani.

Până acum a făcut 11 intervenții: două otoplastii, trei liposucții, patru rinoplastii și două aplicații de acid hialuronic și botox, toate în căutarea „aspectului ideal”.

După o intervenție chirurgicală recentă, de reconturare a mandibulei care i-a făcut bărbia „mai masculină, Leo plănuiește deja următoarea procedură.

Îmi mai trebuie trei operații la nas și una la bărbie. Mi-ar plăcea să fac și niște injecții, să-mi ridic puțin sprâncenele, și un lifting facial, deși chirurgii refuză pentru că spun că sunt prea tânăr.

Leo Blanco:

Mama tânărului își face griji pentru transformarea lui continuă și se teme că Leo ar putea muri în timpul uneia dintre operațiile sale.

„E vina ta că nu m-ai născut mai frumos”, glumește sud-americanul.

În ciuda avertismentului mamei sale, Leo are fani care îl urmăresc pe străzi, la prezentări de modă și pe Instagram.

El crede că îi este imposibil „să fie altcineva” și vrea să aibă o înfățișare cât mai apropiată de a idolului său.

Iar fiecare operație „mă aduce cu un pas mai aproape”.

Meet The Man Who Will 'Stop At Nothing To Look Like Michael Jackson'

Foto: Profimedia

