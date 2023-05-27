While many people admire the King of Pop from afar, one man from Argentina has taken his love for Michael Jackson to a whole new level. Leo Blanco has spent more than $42,000 (£32,000) on multiple plastic surgeries to become the ultimate Michael Jackson impersonator. This smooth criminal is so committed to his craft that even his own mother sometimes doesn't recognise him! Leo's obsession with Michael Jackson started at a young age, and he's been modifying his appearance since he was 15. He's already had 11 plastic surgeries and is still unsatisfied with his look, so he's going under the needle again to make his chin "more masculine". The 26-year-old's mother worries about his transformation and sometimes wonders if he's still her son. She's concerned he might die during one of his surgeries, but Leo jokes that it's her fault he wasn't born better-looking. Despite his mother's reservations, Leo has gained a following of fans who follow him on the street and at shows and on Instagram. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native revealed he absorbed everything about Michael Jackson as a child, and it's impossible for him to be anything else. He wants to look exactly like his hero and believes each surgery takes him one step closer to his goal. "Once you start with the surgeries, it's an endless loop," he exclaimed. "You can't just settle for one or two procedures; you always crave more and more." Leo has undergone several cosmetic procedures, including two otoplasties, three liposuctions, four rhinoplasties, and two hyaluronic acid and botox applications, all in pursuit of his ideal look. "I spent roughly $42,000 on all of them, and although it wasn't what I envisioned, it's all worth it to achieve my dream," he claimed. The artist has been battling self-esteem issues since a young age, and admitted he never had many friends at school. "I felt like something was wrong with me, so I hit the gym and even bleached my hair blond. Despite being muscular and blond, I still couldn't connect with my peers," Leo recalled "Michael Jackson is more than an artist to me. I watched, listened, and felt him. I absorbed his essence, his expression, and his aesthetic preferences. After his death, everyone paid homage to him, expressing their adoration for him. However, I believed it was all just a media frenzy. Even after he was gone, it was excruciating for me to look different from him, so I decided to do something about it. I like to think of myself as a mould, something I can shape and decide upon, not just settle for the face destiny gave me. Today, I'm surrounded by people I love and not forced to socialise with my high school acquaintances." After his recent mandibular contouring surgery, which will give him a more square, manly jawline, Leo is already planning his next surgery. "I still need three more surgeries on my nose and one on my chin," he shared. "I'd also like to get some injections to lift my eyebrows a bit and a facelift, even though surgeons refuse to do it because they think I'm too young. It's a never-ending battle between what I want, what my parents want, and what surgeons are willing to do." Leo's mother, Adriana Caruso, has mixed feelings about her son's Michael Jackson obsession and constant surgeries. "I'm okay with him being a fan and impersonating him, but all these cosmetic surgeries?" she expressed. "I worry because he talks about them so casually - as if he's going to the hair salon, but I'm scared he'll die during one of them." However, despite his mom's woes, there's no stopping Leo. The imitator has gone as far as naming his residence Neverland - a subtle homage to Jackson's amusement park estate. "Michael Jackson holds a significant role in my life. He imparted the lesson that life transcends the tangible and that one can relish art without acquiring costly possessions. I can dance and find joy without having to endlessly purchase things," he added. "I believe the body is a vessel, and I can creatively alter it. Just as when I spot a blank wall, I get the urge to graffiti, paint, or tag it, the same goes for my physical form." Leo says Jackson’s upcoming biopic said to explore Michael’s “complex life” including his “most iconic performances” would have been a great platform to showcase his resemblance to the star. However, after a worldwide search, director Antoine Fuqa decided on the singer’s 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson to take the limelight in the project titled Michael. “It would have been an honour to participate in the biopic, but at least I know that I will attend the premiere in Los Angeles,” concluded Leo. Featuring: Leo Blanco When: 14 Mar 2023 Credit: @leoblanco1/INSTARimages **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED PHOTOGRAPHER AND/OR SUPPLIER.**,Image: 762758114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED PHOTOGRAPHER AND/OR SUPP, Model Release: no