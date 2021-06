December 11, 2020, Thailand: Researchers take a saliva sample from a bat they caught, at a makeshift lab across the road from the Khao Chong Pran Cave on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Ratchaburi, Thailand. Researchers, led by Dr. Supaporn Wacharapluesadee, consisting of scientists, ecologists, and officers from Thailand's National Park Department, have been collecting blood, tissue, saliva and fecal samples from numerous missions throughout Thailand's countryside, in an effort to understand the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Supaporn Wacharapluesadee and her team at the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases-Health Science Center at Chulalongkorn University, were the first in the world to analyze and confirm a COVID-19 case outside of China and have led the race in tracking down the virus in Thailand. She, and her team from Chulalongkorn University, have been researching coronaviruses for over 10 years. This is a catch and release program administered on a variety of bats in Thailand. Some of Thailand’s success in battling COVID-19 so well has been attributed to Dr. Supaporn Wacharapluesadee and her team.,Image: 584284312, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia