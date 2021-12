epa09318528 A F16 Fighting Falcon jet fighter of the Romanian Air Force, intercepts a 'hostile' airplane during a NATO Reinforce Air Police Exercise held in the airspace above the international waters of the Black Sea, near the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57 Air Base, Romania, 02 July 2021. The ADEX 2021 represents a joint training mission of the Allied Air Force and the navy with the participation of Romanian Air Force, British Royal Air Force and German Air Force jet fighters in the national airspace and on the international waters of the Black Sea. The joint air police missions contribute to the development of reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to the consolidation of interoperability between the Romanian, British and German Air Forces. The NATO-led reinforced air police is a peacetime collective defense mission to protect the integrity of the Alliance's airspace. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT