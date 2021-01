epa08919022 An EHPAD (care home and day centre for elderly people) resident recieves a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Antoine Balmes hospital in Montpellier, France, 04 January 2021. It is part of the launch of the vaccination campaign for healthcare professionals over 50 and/or with co-morbidities. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo