epa09960500 (FILE) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, prior to a hearing on the 'Nord Stream 2' Baltic gas pipeline at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 01 July 2020 (reissued 20 May 2022). German ex-Chancellor Schroeder will leave the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, the company announced in a statement on 20 May 2022 adding that 'it is impossible to extend his powers on the company's board of directors'. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER