„Președintele Rusiei este interesat să pună capăt războiului”. Cum a devenit fostul cancelar Gerhard Schröder omul lui Putin în Germania - analiză NY Times

epa00165327 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (L) shakes hands during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Friday, April 2, 2004. Schroeder and Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on economic and security issues in talks during Schroeder's one-day visit on Friday. In the background center is Putin's wife Lyudmila. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO POOL