Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launches projects from MMRDA Grounds, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (East) on January 19, 2023 in Mumbai, India. Launching a slew of infrastructure projects worth Rs 38,800 crore at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections which are already due, the Prime Minister said, "The role of local governance, along with the state and the Centre, is integral for accomplishing the bigger goals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Multi Crore Projects From MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 19 Jan 2023.