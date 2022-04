A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies claims to show a cemetery that has expanded over the past month near Vynohradne, some 12 kilometers east of Mariupol, Ukraine, 22 March 2022 (issued 23 April 2022). Maxar has reviewed satellite images from mid-March through mid-April, and indicate that the new excavations at Vynohradne consist of parallel trenches and each trench is approximately, Maxar states. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES