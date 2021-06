- (PICTURED As the elephants moved their fight onto the road, photographer Samuel Cox had to make a quick getaway to avoid accidentally getting crushed!) A pair of elephants have been captured on camera as they engage in some rough and tumble play fighting. Wildlife photographer, Samuel Cox, 33, watched on as two young elephants entertained themselves by having a play fight during his trip to Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, South Africa. He said: "We were with a very calm herd of elephants in the morning, and these two young ones were having a playful spar right next to us. "It might seem scary by looking at these photos, but it was a beautiful and calming experience.,Image: 611127027, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia