epa09332549 Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Hashem Foods Limited factory in Narayanganj district, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 July 2021. According to the Ruoganj Fire Service, at least three people died and ten workers injured in the fire that broke out at the six-story building in Narayanganj. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM