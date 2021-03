epa08906020 Healthcare workers wait their turn to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Amedeo di Savoia hospital Turin, Italy, 27 December 2020, on the day the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign starts. Millions of doses of the vaccine were shipped to European countries after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the EU to start COVID-19 vaccinations, using vaccines jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO