April 23, 2020, San Antonio, Texas, USA: Nurse LAUREN WALTERS, center, talks with Dr. CHARLES BURCH, left, before performing intubation on a patient in the Methodist Hospital Covid19 Unit. At just 30, Nick Wilson was so sick with the coronavirus that even a ventilator wasn't enough. His San Antonio doctors had to improvise against an unpredictable disease with e use of an ECMO. With Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), the lungs are removed from the equation. Large tubes are fed into arteries and veins so a machine can remove blood from the body and oxygenate it directly before returning it. Under the right conditions, it allows doctors to hit the pause button, giving a patient's organs time to rest and recover. (Credit Image: © Bob Owen/San Antonio Express-News via ZUMA Wire)