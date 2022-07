epa08544245 Indiana State Police block a road leading to the US Penitentiary and execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA, 13 July 2020. Three executions, the first in over 17 years, were scheduled for 13 July, 15 July, and 17 July before a judge ordered them put on hold over concerns that a single drug cocktail would cause undue suffering. Daniel Lewis Lee was scheduled to die first by lethal injection for murdering three family member in 1996. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY