Noi proteste violente la Atena, după catastrofa feroviară. Premierul grec, scuze către popor: „Nu ar trebui să ne ascundem în spatele erorilor umane”

epa10504589 A riot policeman walks in front of an exploding petrol bomb during a rally to commemorate the victims of Greece's deadliest train crash, in central Athens, Greece, 05 March 2023. A protest taking place in Syntagma Square over the tragic rail crash in Tempi erupted into violence on Sunday, with clashes between police and protestors. Unidentified individuals armed with petrol bombs attacked the police, who responded with the use of tear gas and flash-bang grenades. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS