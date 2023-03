epa10498799 Charred remnants of the first two carriages are being removed with the assistance of cranes in the aftermath of a train collision near Larissa city, Greece, 02 March 2023. The rescue workers searching for missing passengers are continuing to focus their efforts on the third carriage and are now attempting to cut it up so that its weight can be more evenly distributed so it can be moved. Teams are also looking through the charred remnants of the first two carriages with the assistance of cranes, which are utterly destroyed and also caught fire, working with great care due to the highly dangerous conditions. The confirmed death toll from the deadly Tempi train disaster had climbed to 46 on Thursday 02 March morning, a fire brigade spokesperson said, while 57 people injured in the crash remained in hospital, six of them in ICUs. EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS