epa08155734 A worker behind broken front glass ofa bus debris at an accident site near Berka vor dem Hainich near Eisenach in the German federal state Thuringia, Germany, 23 January 2020. Two eight-year-old children, a girl and a boy, were killed in an accident involving a school bus in Berka vor dem Hainich in the Wartburg district. 20 others were injured, five of them seriously, Thuringia state police announced. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER