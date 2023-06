IVANO-KEPYNE, UKRAINE - JUNE 9: A view of the flooded houses in Ivano-Kepyne, Mykolayivs'ka Oblast, Ukraine on June 9, 2023. The region is experiencing flooding after the Nova Kakhovka Dam was blown up. Daniel Carde / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 782590800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no