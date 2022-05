Image from drone footage released by the Azov Regiment on May 5, 2022 shows flame billows and smoke rises from the Azovstal steel plant as the assault on plant continues. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians remain in the complex. The plant is under heavy fire as Russia forces uses aircraft, artillery and infantry to storm the last holdout of the Ukrainian forces in the southern port city of Mariupol. Shelling of Azovstal, Mariupol, Ukraine - 05 May 2022,Image: 688941348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia