epa08114642 Russian Navy's Admiral Makarov frigate of the Black Sea Fleet during the joint drills of the Northern and Black sea fleets in the Black Sea, Crimea, 09 January 2020. The exercise included Kalibr cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic aero-ballistic ballistic missiles firing. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT