Japan's Crown Prince Akihito (left) and Princess Michiko take a back seat to listen to Dr Ludwig Guttman , director , National Spinal Injuries Centre , Stoke Mandeville Hospital , England address the competitors at the opening ceremonies of the Paraplegic Olympic Games in Tokyo , 8th November 1964 Dr Guttmann was the founder in 1948 of the Stoke Mandeville Games .