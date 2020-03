epa08281204 Britain's Harry (L) and Meghan (R), Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, 09 March 2020. The service is an event where members of Britain's Royal family celebrate the Commonwealth - a global network of 54 countries. The event is the Sussex's final official royal engagement since announcing their intention of giving up Royal duties. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL