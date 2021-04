Ferrari Press Agency Finches 1 Ref 12849 21/04/2021 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: US Customs and Border Protection A smuggler has been caught trying to bring live finches into the USA – hidden in hair rollers.Forty live birds were found concealed in the rollers inside baggage at John F. Kennedy International AirportA 36-year-old man had flown in from a Guyana in the West Indies with the wildlife which are sold for large sums.Officers from US Customs and Border Protection discovered the finches during a secondary baggage examination after the suspect arrived on a flight from Georgetown.He was heading to an address in New York City but not a US national.He was given a $300 USD / €250 euros civil penalty and placed on a Guyana-bound flight later that same day.Customs agriculture specialists quarantined the finches and turned them over to United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.A spokesperson said: “CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defence to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the Nation’s agricultural economy.” OPS: The rollers with the birds inside Picture supplied by Ferrari