China produce cinci miliardari pe săptămână. Averea totală a acestora depășește economia Germaniei

epa08177591 South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, 30 January 2020. The benchmark South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted 37.28 points, or 1.71 percent, to close at 2,148.00. As fear increases over a potential epidemic of coronavirus, which has so far killed at least 170 people and infected over 7,000, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN