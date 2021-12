epa05656134 German 'Bundeswehr' soldiers stand together during the closing ceremony of the multinational military exercise 'Iron Sword 16' near Vilnius, Lithuania, 02 December 2016. The exercise of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) includes about 4,000 troops from Latvia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Britain the US, which are the same countries that will contribute to the four NATO battalions in the Baltic States and Poland in 2017. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET