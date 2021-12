epa09645511 A handout still image took from handout video made available by the Russian Defence ministry press service on 16 December 2021 shows Russian152.4 mm self-propelled howitzers designed by Soviet Union shoot during military drills near Orenburg, Russia, 16 December 2021. The head of the CIA, William Burns, claims that in recent weeks the United States has been observing an 'unusual build-up of Russian troops' near the borders of Ukraine, as well as alleged plans to destabilise the country. To accusations of the West of preparing an invasion of Ukraine, Russia replies that it does not threaten any country, and the movement of troops across its own territory is its sovereign right. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES