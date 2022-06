Soldiers on a tank in the streets of Lysychansík. Lysychansk is a city on the high right bank of the Donets River in the Luhansk region. The city is part of a metropolitan area including Severodonetsk and Rubizhne; the three towns constitute one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. Lysychansk is now the frontline since the Russian troops destroyed the bridge connecting Severodonetsk to Lysychansk. Russian troops are attacking the city and moving towards it. The Russian army occupies the main road that connects Lysychansk to Kramatorsk. War in Lysychansk, Ukraine - 28 May 2022,Image: 695404082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia