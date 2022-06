Smoke rises from the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 13, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region.,Image: 699297800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia