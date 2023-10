This aerial picture shows abandoned and torched vehicles at the site of the October 7 attack on the Supernova desert music Festival by Palestinian militants near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel on October 13, 2023. The rave event had drawn thousands of party-goers from October 6 to the desert site close to Kibbutz Reim, less than five kilometres (three miles) from the Gaza Strip. But it turned into a horror show early the next day when Hamas militants crossed the border on motorcycles, vans, speed boats or paramotors, launching their surprise offensive on Israel / Profimedia Images