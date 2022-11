epa10068293 A picture taken during a visit to Lysychansk organised by the Russian military shows local woman carries humanitarian aid through debris in downtown of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 12 July 2022 (issued 13 July 2022). Russian Defense Minister Shoigu on 04 July 2022 reported to Russian President Putin that the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) established full control over the territories of the self-proclaimed LPR within the administrative boundaries of the Luhansk region. According to Shoigu, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past two weeks in the battles for Severodonetsk and Lisichansk amounted to almost 5,500 people. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY