„Turismul roșu” din China: câștig economic, mândrie națională și îndoctrinare comunistă

epa02799275 A guide waits to explain exhibits in a Communist party display as local residents pass photographs of party leaders Mao Tset'ung, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao as party members rehearse to celebrate the upcoming 90th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, China 28 June 2011. The anniversary will be on 01 July and is being marked by the singing of revolutionary songs, speechmaking and awarding model workers and other prominent citizens. China has around 80 million Communist Party members. EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW