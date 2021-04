epa09114355 A general view of the Pharaoh's Golden Parade, in Cairo, Egypt, 03 April 2021. A convoy will transport 18 ancient Egyptian kings and four queens from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square across the capital city to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, in what is called The Pharaohs' Golden Parade. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam