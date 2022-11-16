Anul acesta, cântăreața Beyonce stabilește un record, ea a devenit artista cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istoria Premiilor Grammy, are 88 în total. Anul acesta ea e nominalizată la nouă categorii, notează radioimplus.ro, care citează AFP.

Pe lista nominalizaților la Premiile Grammy 2023 se află și Adele, Kendrick Lamar, dar și Mary J. Blige.

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy 2023

Record of the Year

ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harrys House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harrys House

Lizzo – Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – Im Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Dont Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Jacobs Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – Well Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

The War on Drugs – Harmonias Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Thered Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Bjork – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgos Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Dont Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfuit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrace Martin – Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Lets Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – Its Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Riders Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – Til You Cant

Luke Combs – Doin This

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson – Ill Love You Till the Day I Die

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)

Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On

John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko

Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum

Melissa Aldana – Falling

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Lista completă a nominalizărilor e aici.

