Anul acesta, cântăreața Beyonce stabilește un record, ea a devenit artista cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istoria Premiilor Grammy, are 88 în total. Anul acesta ea e nominalizată la nouă categorii, notează radioimplus.ro, care citează AFP.
Pe lista nominalizaților la Premiile Grammy 2023 se află și Adele, Kendrick Lamar, dar și Mary J. Blige.
Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy 2023
Record of the Year
ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harrys House
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Dont Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harrys House
Lizzo – Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – Im Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Dont Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol – Surrender
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacobs Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – Well Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
The War on Drugs – Harmonias Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Thered Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Bjork – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgos Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Dont Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfuit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrace Martin – Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F. (Lets Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA – Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – Its Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Riders Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Cody Johnson – Til You Cant
Luke Combs – Doin This
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylors Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson – Ill Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – Rounds (Live)
Gerald Albright – Keep Holding On
John Beasley – Cherokee/Koko
Marcus Baylor – Call of the Drum
Melissa Aldana – Falling
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species
Lista completă a nominalizărilor e aici.
