Fundașul spaniol Azpilicueta, scos de pe teren cu masca de oxigen pe față, după ce a fost accidentat în meciul lui Chelsea cu Southampton

Injured Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is taken away during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.,Image: 756969535, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Cesar Azpilicueta