Povestea emoționantă a fratelui lui Lewis Hamilton. Cum a devenit Nicolas pilot de curse, deși suferă de o boală gravă

The brother of Grand Prix ace Lewis Hamilton is to follow him into racing Ð despite suffering from debilitating cerebral palsy. Nicolas Hamilton is to follow his older brother Lewis into the world of motor sport in a bid to inspire others. Nic , 19, will compete for Total Control Racing in the Renault Clio Cup, Britain's premier one-make saloon car series and the breeding ground for drivers for the British Touring Car Championship. He gained his MSA Competition National B racing licence in February this year and has already had initial runs in a 2010 Clio. These exclusive pictures show Nic testing ahead of the season start at former British Grand Prix circuit Brands Hatch in Kent on 2-3 April.