FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 19: FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski warms up before the pre-season friendly between FC Barcelona and Inter Miami CF on July 19, 2022 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.,Image: 708435785, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image., Model Release: no, Pictured: Robert Lewandowski, Credit line: Profimedia