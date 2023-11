File photo undated - Narges Mohammadi, Iranian women's rights advocate serving 12 years in jail, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. Narges Mohammadi was released from prison on October 8, 2022, The regime arrested him 13 times and sentenced him to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Narges Mohammadi is still in prison / Profimedia Images