Ferrari Press Agency Wine 1 Ref 14329 26/10/2022 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: Adele / Columbia Records Superstar singer Adele has released a new single from her multi-million selling album 30 -- a year after the collection was released. The 34-year-old British songstress floats down a stream with a large glass of vino in on hand for the tune I Drink Wine. Despite the long wait for its release, Adele told fans on social media it was the first promotional film made for the album. It comes as the Hello hit-maker is set to finally begin her delayed Las Vegas residency next month. The singer has been jetting back and forth between the LA home she shares with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul , 40, and Las Vegas, where she will begin her rescheduled residency - Weekends With Adele - in November this year. The singer announced the new dates in July, months after she pulled the plug on her shows with just 24 hours notice. Adele had been set to open at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace back in January but cancelled leaving fans devastated over wasted money on flights and hotels. OPS:Clip from Adele's new music video for the song I Drink Wine Picture supplied by Ferrari